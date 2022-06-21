Watch
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrests employee accused of theft, tampering with records

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office<br/><br/>
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jun 20, 2022
A Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has arrested one of its employees after he was accused of theft totaling over $28,000 and tampering with governmental records.

On Monday the sheriff's office said it made an internal arrest of 36-year-old Miguel David Soliz. According to authorities, Soliz, an evidence technician, was charged with 12 counts of tampering with governmental documents, a state jail felony.

"Soliz’s employment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated effective immediately," said the sheriff's office.

