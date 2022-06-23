Hewitt police locate credit card skimmers at 7-Eleven

Police in Central Texas are asking the community to monitor their accounts after two credit card skimmers were located at a 7-Eleven.

The Hewitt Police Department said it was alerted to two credit card skimmers at the 7-Eleven located at 514 Sun Valley Boulevard.

The police department is asking anyone who used any of those pumps in the last week to monitor their accounts. If an individual's information has been compromised, they can call the department's non-emergency phone number at 254-666-6272.