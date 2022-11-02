Help still need for those affected by Hurricane Ian

WACO, Texas — It’s been a little over a month since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, causing a great deal of destruction. Many from across the nation and right here in Waco have offered help to those affected the most.

Calvary Chapel headed to Florida with plans to stay for at least two days preparing food for those in the recovery process. That plan changed once they saw the number of people that needed a hot meal.

Pastor Albert Fuentes took videos of the destruction on Pine Island and he said it was just the start of him knowing many people would need help and hope to rebuild.

“Every structure was damaged on that little island that I saw, every little restaurant, every little store, every little house. Every single one was destroyed and beaten, and roads were washed out driveways were washed out," Fuentes said.

Calvary Chapel made it to Florida on October 24 and started serving meals. Just 16 briskets, 10 trays of pulled pork, 500 hamburgers and 200 pounds of French fries fed over 1200 people in need.

Serving food for almost 12 hours Pastor Fuentes was able to connect with people in the community about the challenges they were facing.

The 2400-mile journey came with a number of challenges, but calvary chapel said it was worth it helping the people in Florida that are still in need.

Anyone who would like to do something for those affected by Hurricane Ian is encouraged to reach out to Calvary Chapel in Waco for more details.