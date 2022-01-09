Watch
Heavy rain, possible tornadoes sweep through Houston area

Martha Berry, right, reacts after the building housing her gym business was destroyed by a possible tornado near South Houston Ave, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Humble, Texas.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 14:18:24-05

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials were surveying damage Sunday to determine if tornadoes were part of storms that brought high winds and heavy rain to the Houston area, blowing roofs off buildings and causing flooding.

Most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties, according to National Weather Service officials.

Officials were surveying damage, looking into the possibility that two to four tornadoes had touched down, said National Weather Service forecaster Amaryllis Cotto.

She said the kind of damage that resulted indicated winds were at 40 miles per hour (64 kilometers per hour) or higher.

