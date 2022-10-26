Head of Texas Rangers to unexpectedly retire amid Uvalde investigation

The head of the Texas Rangers is set to unexpectedly retire while the agency continues an investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The Rangers are an "elite division" of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sources familiar with the decision informed ABC News about Chief Chance Collins' retirement. The news comes as the Rangers investigate the actions of state troopers involved in the Uvalde shooting.

"Some Rangers had also responded to the school and the division has been tasked with investigating both the massacre and the bungled police response," according to ABC.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Texas DPS Director Col. Steven McCraw is also scheduled to testify in Austin before the state Public Safety Commission.