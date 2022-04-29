Watch
Hays County authorities searching for missing Texas teen

Missing 16-year-old Davion Lewis. Last seen in Kyle, Texas.
Posted at 2:58 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 15:58:50-04

KYLE, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen Davion Lewis.

Authorities report Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, April 19 and could be in south Austin with friends.

The time of day Lewis left his home was not disclosed.

Lewis is 16-years-old and is 5 feet 10 inches, according to authorities.

Authorities said they are unsure what Lewis was wearing when last seen.

Those with information on Lewis' whereabouts are urged to contact Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or via dispatch at (512)-393-7896.

Crime Stoppers is also available for anonymous reporting at 1-800-324-8477 or could be submitted to their online tip line.

