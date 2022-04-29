Hays County authorities searching for missing Texas teen

KYLE, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen Davion Lewis.

Authorities report Lewis was last seen on Tuesday, April 19 and could be in south Austin with friends.

The time of day Lewis left his home was not disclosed.

Lewis is 16-years-old and is 5 feet 10 inches, according to authorities.

Authorities said they are unsure what Lewis was wearing when last seen.

Those with information on Lewis' whereabouts are urged to contact Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or via dispatch at (512)-393-7896.

Crime Stoppers is also available for anonymous reporting at 1-800-324-8477 or could be submitted to their online tip line.