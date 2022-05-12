Harris County deputy killed in collision with 18-wheeler

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy of Harris County crashed with an 18-wheeler.

Robert Adam Howard, 27, fatally crashed with the semi while traveling northbound on 249 before Spring Cypress.

Twitter user @dread_zionnn captured video of law enforcement arriving at the scene by car, motorcycle, and helicopter.

On his way to the Memorial Hermann hospital, a second deputy escorting Howard was involved in a second vehicle crash. The second deputy is reportedly in fair condition.

It was not disclosed how the second deputy crashed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Wednesday evening that Howard succumbed to his injuries.

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of HCSO Deputy Robert Adam Howard," said Gonzalez.

A law enforcement community will come together to escort the body of fallen HCSO Deputy Robert “Adam” Howard. Adam will be escorted tomorrow (Fri, 5/13), 10am, from Montgomery Co Forensic Services 205 Hilbig Rd (Conroe) to Claire Brothers 5525 Pine St (Houston). #HouNews pic.twitter.com/l8Qe7HVZvg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 12, 2022

Deputy Howard is survived was a part of the Violent Gang Suppression Unit and is survived by his wife and two children.

Gonzalez also stated an escort for the fallen deputy will be started by the law enforcement community.

We held a cordon of honor and escort for our teammate, Deputy Robert Howard. He lost his life today after a fatal collision. An investigator in the Violent Gang Suppression Unit, he is survived by his wife and two young children. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/ed0madwxvq — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 12, 2022

Fallen Deputy Howard will be escorted from Montgomery County Forensic Services on Friday on 205 Hilbig Road in Conroe to Claire Brothers at 5575 Pine Street in Houston.

