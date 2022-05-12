Watch
Harris County deputy killed in collision with 18-wheeler

hcso crash.jpg
Carmon Middleton @CT_Middleton via Twitter
Car of fatal accident of Deputy Robert Adam Howard
Posted at 3:02 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 17:10:37-04

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff's deputy of Harris County crashed with an 18-wheeler.

Robert Adam Howard, 27, fatally crashed with the semi while traveling northbound on 249 before Spring Cypress.

Twitter user @dread_zionnn captured video of law enforcement arriving at the scene by car, motorcycle, and helicopter.

On his way to the Memorial Hermann hospital, a second deputy escorting Howard was involved in a second vehicle crash. The second deputy is reportedly in fair condition.

It was not disclosed how the second deputy crashed.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Wednesday evening that Howard succumbed to his injuries.

"It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of HCSO Deputy Robert Adam Howard," said Gonzalez.

Deputy Howard is survived was a part of the Violent Gang Suppression Unit and is survived by his wife and two children.

Gonzalez also stated an escort for the fallen deputy will be started by the law enforcement community.

Fallen Deputy Howard will be escorted from Montgomery County Forensic Services on Friday on 205 Hilbig Road in Conroe to Claire Brothers at 5575 Pine Street in Houston.

