Harris County chief deputy arrested in undercover prostitution sting operation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An officer with the Harris County Constable's Office was arrested in an undercover prostitution sting operation Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Brian Harris of Pct. 5 was arrested with 14 others in a local hotel room by officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit and the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance.

He was charged with solicitation of prostitution; a state jail felony. He was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. and is booked in the Montgomery County Jail, authorities said.

ABC Houston cited a statement from Constable Ted Heap's office saying Harris was fired.

"We hold our deputies to the highest standard. His termination is effective immediately," said Heap.

Harris was also a former Houston police officer and has been in law enforcement for over three decades, according to his website. His website also cites he trained law enforcement officers nationally.

The multi-agency HRTA noted in the statement this behavior will not be tolerated and that they "are sending a message."

The married 57-year-old was granted a bond of $1,500. He has since bonded out.