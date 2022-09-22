Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Harris County chief deputy arrested in undercover prostitution sting operation

The chief deputy was fired shortly after notification of his arrest
brian harris mug.jpeg
Montgomery County Jail Roster
Brian Harris, former chief deputy of the Harris County Constable's Office Pct. 5
brian harris mug.jpeg
Posted at 5:52 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 18:52:34-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An officer with the Harris County Constable's Office was arrested in an undercover prostitution sting operation Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Brian Harris of Pct. 5 was arrested with 14 others in a local hotel room by officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit and the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance.

He was charged with solicitation of prostitution; a state jail felony. He was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. and is booked in the Montgomery County Jail, authorities said.

ABC Houston cited a statement from Constable Ted Heap's office saying Harris was fired.

"We hold our deputies to the highest standard. His termination is effective immediately," said Heap.

Harris was also a former Houston police officer and has been in law enforcement for over three decades, according to his website. His website also cites he trained law enforcement officers nationally.

The multi-agency HRTA noted in the statement this behavior will not be tolerated and that they "are sending a message."

The married 57-year-old was granted a bond of $1,500. He has since bonded out.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019