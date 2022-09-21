Watch Now
Harlingen resident claims $20M Texas Lottery scratch ticket

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 6:39 PM, Sep 21, 2022
A Harlingen resident claimed $20 million in a scratch ticket game, said the Texas Lottery on Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at a Breaktime located at 204 East Highway 83 in La Feria, said the release. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

“Initially, I thought it was [a] $20,000 [prize winning ticket],” said the claimant. “I was on the phone with my dad when I realized it was $20 million. That was my fifth of five [$20 Million Supreme] tickets that I purchased. I scanned the barcode first, so I knew it was a winner, but I thought it would be a small prize. When I got to my truck, I realized how much I won.”

The winner said they were shaking from the excitement of such a large win and it took them a couple of nights to sleep a full night, said the Texas Lottery.

Although it wasn't the first time the winner won a Texas Lottery prize.

“Once I won $1,000 and I’ve won $200 or $500 before,” said the claimant.

The claimant said they plan to take care of family and invest the remainder of the prize, said the Texas Lottery.

"Overall odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49," said the Texas Lottery.

