Harker Heights police warn against scammers posing as law enforcement

Harker Heights police said they are warning the community against scammers who are sending emails posing as law enforcement.

The police department said a citizen received an email from "traffic enforcement" that stated they had a citation issued with a fine because they were observed on a "traffic camera going more than two times the legal speed limit."

"The email also stated that if the citizen did not pay by a certain date that points will be added to their license and a late penalty of 10% will be added to the original amount for each day late," said police.

The email had a link for payment of the funds, according to police.

"Please be advised that current statutes in Texas prohibit citations from video monitored speed enforcement devices," said police.