Harker Heights police warn against scammers posing as law enforcement

Phishing Scams
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 16:39:19-04

Harker Heights police said they are warning the community against scammers who are sending emails posing as law enforcement.

The police department said a citizen received an email from "traffic enforcement" that stated they had a citation issued with a fine because they were observed on a "traffic camera going more than two times the legal speed limit."

"The email also stated that if the citizen did not pay by a certain date that points will be added to their license and a late penalty of 10% will be added to the original amount for each day late," said police.

The email had a link for payment of the funds, according to police.

"Please be advised that current statutes in Texas prohibit citations from video monitored speed enforcement devices," said police.

