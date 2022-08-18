H-E-B to host one-day career fair at every store in Texas

H-E-B is hosting a one-day career fair at every Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas on Tuesday, August 23.

The company, which prides itself on being the state’s largest private employer, said it will provide on-site interviews to help fill full-time and part-time positions.

"These in-store career fairs will focus on hiring for all store hourly roles such as Curbside, checkers, produce and deli representatives, artisan bakers, kitchen production, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, store sanitation, True Texas BBQ restaurants, and more," said H-E-B in a release.

Starting pay for the available roles can be found on the H-E-B Careers website, and attendees are encouraged to fill out an online application prior to attending.

