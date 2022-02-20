H-E-B releases new ice cream flavor, donating proceeds to Texas teachers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B has just released a brand new limited-edition flavor to help celebrate 20 years of the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

The "Education Heroes" release is icing flavored with cake pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

It will be available in both half-gallon and pint sizes, while supplies last.

10 percent of proceeds will be donated to DonorsChoose, helping to fulfill classroom wish lists across Texas.

In 2002, the Excellence in Education Awards program was launched in cooperation with the Texas Association of School Administrators as a way to support public education in Texas.

Since its debut, the program has awarded more than $13 million in funding to support Texas public schools, school boards, early childhood facilities, teachers and principals.

On April 30, a $430,000 check will be awarded to these same beneficiaries at the annual H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards gala celebration.