H-E-B pharmacies will now accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.

Walk-in appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Texans 16-years-old and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while those 18 and up can receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also schedule a vaccine appointment. To do so, click here.

