H-E-B issues voluntary recall for ice cream containing undeclared allergen

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall on an ice cream product because of an undeclared allergen ingredient.

The company issued a recall for their half-gallon Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Ice Cream because the product contains wheat, which isn't mentioned on the label. H-E-B officials said those with an allergy to wheat or 'severe' sensitivity could possibly face serious or life-threatening reactions should they consume the product.

Officials said the discovery was made when their "Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream" was identified in some cartons as their "Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip" instead. Unlike this flavor, "Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream" contains wheat as an ingredient.

H-E-B said the products were sold in their stores throughout the state and in Mexico, alongside Mi Tienda in Texas.

Company officials stated all of the affected products have been removed from store shelves and have not reported any illnesses at this time.

The product UPC number is listed as 4122048399 with a best by date around January 6, 2023.

H-E-B officials said customers can return the ice cream to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund and can contact their customer service at 1-(855)-432-4438 from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. CST for questions.