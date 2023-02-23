H-E-B gifting $100K to help support STEM education in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is giving back in a big way to celebrate its fifth-year anniversary with Favor Delivery.
As a $100,000 gift, five different nonprofits will be honored for their service to the State of Texas.
H-E-B's gift is focused on supporting STEM education for underserved and underrepresented groups.
The following nonprofits will now receive a $20,000 gift from H-E-B to support their work across the state.
- Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) | Statewide: With 14 Chapters in Texas, the organization creates equitable experiences for students from underrepresented groups to explore futures in engineering at no cost to students.
- Code2College | Greater Austin: Mission to dramatically increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers through placement into life-changing, high school technical internships.
- talkSTEM | Greater Dallas: A partner with youth-serving organizations, the nonprofit makes unique, high-quality STE(A)M educational content available to all children from all income levels, ethnicities, and genders.
- Compudopt | Greater Houston: Provides technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities, helping facilitate growth in technical and digital literacy skills.
- Youth Code Jam | Greater San Antonio: Creates inclusive opportunities for all youth to experience computer science and explore with code by providing innovative, impactful, and family-focused out of school time, and hands-on computing programs
