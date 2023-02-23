Watch Now
H-E-B gifting $100K to help support STEM education in Texas

Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 23, 2023
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B is giving back in a big way to celebrate its fifth-year anniversary with Favor Delivery.

As a $100,000 gift, five different nonprofits will be honored for their service to the State of Texas.

H-E-B's gift is focused on supporting STEM education for underserved and underrepresented groups.

The following nonprofits will now receive a $20,000 gift from H-E-B to support their work across the state.

  • Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) | Statewide: With 14 Chapters in Texas, the organization creates equitable experiences for students from underrepresented groups to explore futures in engineering at no cost to students.
  • Code2College | Greater Austin: Mission to dramatically increase the number of minority and low-income high school students who enter and excel in STEM undergraduate majors and careers through placement into life-changing, high school technical internships.
  • talkSTEM | Greater Dallas: A partner with youth-serving organizations, the nonprofit makes unique, high-quality STE(A)M educational content available to all children from all income levels, ethnicities, and genders.
  • Compudopt | Greater Houston: Provides technology access and education to under-resourced youth and their communities, helping facilitate growth in technical and digital literacy skills.
  • Youth Code Jam | Greater San Antonio: Creates inclusive opportunities for all youth to experience computer science and explore with code by providing innovative, impactful, and family-focused out of school time, and hands-on computing programs

