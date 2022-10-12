H-E-B donates $1M to help commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B has made a $1 million donation to help commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks.

This Wednesday, H-E-B officials presented the donation at the site of Palo Pinto State Park - the first new state park in North Texas in 25 years.

"H-E-B’s donation will support programming aimed to engage all Texans in discovering and enjoying the nearly 90 state parks in Texas," H-E-B said in its press release.

Texas has 89 state parks across its entirety - the largest being the Big Bend Ranch State Park in Redford.

The state-wide centennial celebration is set to kick off in January 2023.

H-E-B said they will join the festivities through initiatives like new product releases, cooking tips, and in-store campaigns.