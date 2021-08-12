H-E-B changing COVID-19 vaccine walk-in hours starting Aug 16

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — H-E-B Pharmacy has announced that changes will be made to their walk-in hours for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Aug 16, the pharmacy will only accept walk-ins from 12-5 P.M., during weekdays.

At the time of this publication, H-E-B Pharmacy is also reporting about 2 million COVID-19 shots have been administered by them since the end of last year.

According to H-E-B, their pharmacy still has an ample supply of vaccines available.

