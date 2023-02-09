H-E-B celebrates gifting 40th mortgage-free home to severely injured military Veteran

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — H-E-B has done it again!

Well, for the 40th time actually...

The grocery chain's 'Homes Built for Heroes' is officially celebrating gifting its 40th mortgage-free home, all of which have been gifted to severely injured military Veterans.

For over 10 years, its Operation Appreciation program has provided aid to military service members, Veterans and their families across Texas.

On February 4, as a recipient of this program, U.S. Army CPL Blake McMinn and his family were given the keys to their new mortgage-free, fully furnished home in Fort Worth, Texas.

Designed alongside the family, these homes often include dozens of special adaptations to allow for better mobility and safer home navigation.

Last year, H-E-B and the H-E-B Tournament of Champions gifted six homes across Texas.

Meanwhile, there are still five new homes in progress, all of which are set to be gifted later this year.

Since the program's launch a decade ago, more than $5 million have gone towards this ongoing effort of building and furnishing homes for Veterans.

“Our commitment to the military community has always been a part of our company culture since our first store opened in 1905," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs in a statement.

"Starting with Howard Edward Butt Sr. who served in the United States Navy during World War I,"

Through H-E-B Operation Appreciation, we’re proud to continue this longstanding support and honor the dedication and sacrifices military service members and their families make on behalf of the nation.”