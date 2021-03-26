H-E-B announces expansion into DFW Metroplex

H-E-B has announced plans to bring its flagship H-E-B brand stores to two locations in the DFW Metroplex next year.

According to H-E-B, the stores will open in Frisco and Plano in the Fall of 2022.

H-E-B will open one store in Frisco at the northeast corner of Legacy Dr. and Main St., and one store in Plano at the southwest corner of Preston Rd. and Spring Creek Parkway.

Additional details about the new stores will be shared at the groundbreakings, which are projected for this summer, according to the grocery store.

H-E-B said their presence in the Metroplex runs deep. "As a multi-format retailer, H-E-B has served the broader community for two decades with its innovative Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001 and serve customers in Dallas, Plano, Southlake, and Fort Worth," the grocer said.

"H-E-B stores also serve communities near the Metroplex including Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, and Waxahachie. Additionally, H-E-B’s fast and convenient Favor Delivery now serves 29 cities across the metro area."

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” said Stephen Butt, President – Central Market Division of H-E-B. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”

“At H-E-B we’ve always known that our success depends on two things: our customers, whose trust we must earn every day, and our Partners who go above and beyond to serve them,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President, North West Food/Drug Division. “Our two new stores will feature the best of H-E-B with products and services our customers have come to love and expect. We are committed to ensuring these stores are a meaningful addition to the Frisco and Plano communities.”

H-E-B said it will continue to expand its community efforts across the DFW Metroplex and build on its relationships with more than 100 non-profit organizations and public schools in Frisco and Plano.

H-E-B said it is committed to the DFW area for the long term and "hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future."

