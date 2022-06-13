Watch
Green Day debuts 'F--k Ted Cruz' backdrop while touring in Europe

John Raoux/AP
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 13, 2022
BERLIN — If Ted Cruz was ever a Green Day fan... he's likely not anymore.

Viral photos online show the popular rock band performing in Berlin behind a backdrop reading: "F*** Ted Cruz."

The performance was later confirmed after frontman Billie Joe Armstrong reposted one of the photos to his 2.6 million Instagram followers.

While indeed candid, this isn't the first time the band has taken a political stance.

Back in 2004, their hit single, 'American Idiot', rose to even further notoriety after it was revealed to be a commentary on President Bush.

The band is currently performing across Europe on their "Hella Mega Tour" featuring special guest acts Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

