Grand jury determines Milam County deputy 'justified in using deadly force' during October shooting

A grand jury determined that a Milam County deputy who responded to a mental health call in October was "justified in using deadly force in his self-defense," according to a district attorney on Thursday.

Deputy Samuel Ferguson, IV, was shot multiple times during the mental health call on October 19, according to the county sheriff. Ferguson is the county's dedicated mental health officer.

“When Deputy Ferguson attempted to take the subject for an emergency order of detention, the subject opened fire on the deputy,” a news release said. “The deputy was hit multiple times and returned fire striking the subject.”

The shooting killed the individual who Ferguson was attempting to take into custody.

"Texas Ranger Sergeant Kenneth Shields investigated and testified regarding this matter," said the Milam County District Attorney.