Granbury teacher fired after allegedly lighting student's hands on fire

A Texas middle school teacher has resigned after a student was burned when she put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire.

Granbury police said they responded to Granbury Middle School following a report that a student had been burned on campus. Police said the 37-year-old teacher lit the hand sanitizer on fire as part of a science experiment.

"This had reportedly been done multiple times throughout the day with other students without incident, but the student in question suffered possible 3rd-degree burns on his hands," said police.

Granbury ISD said in a statement that the teacher is no longer an employee of the school district following the student's injury.

"The incident is under investigation and will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review," said police.