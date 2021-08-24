Governor Abbott, Texas National Guard to increase efforts to secure the border

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas National Guard has been authorized to enforce Texas law that includes arresting people who have crossed the border illegally, a violation of Texas law.

The Guard is also working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement to increase border security.

While also performing law enforcement functions, the Texas National Guard will also help in the early stages of constructing border barriers and a border wall.

“The Texas National Guard is playing an unprecedented role to secure the border because of the unprecedented refusal of the federal government to fulfill its obligations under federal law,” said Governor Abbott.

Since its launch in March 2021, Operation Lone Star 4,600 arrests have been made for charges including criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

