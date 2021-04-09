Governor Abbott sends letter to Vice President Harris demanding shut down of unaccompanied minor facility in San Antonio

Governor Abbott sent a letter to Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris demanding that the Biden Administration shut down the federally run unaccompanied minor facility in San Antonio.

Included is a memo from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission that summarizes the allegations of sexual assault, bullying, understaffing, and disregard for COVID-19 protocols within the facility.

"The State of Texas previously warned about overcrowded conditions at these facilities, and now those conditions have led to allegations of child abuse and neglect," reads the Governor's letter. "Our repeated warnings and questions have gone ignored by President Biden, yourself, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. In your role as Border Czar, you have a duty to these children and the American people to act immediately. I implore you to act immediately to protect these children, secure the border, and end this crisis."

Last week Governor Abbott sent a letter to Vice President Harris demanding answers and action from the Biden Administration in regards to the ongoing crisis at the border.

In the letter, Governor Abbott urged Vice President Harris to come visit the border to see for herself.

Operation Lone Star was announced on March 6th to send law enforcement personnel and resources to areas along the border.

The Operation was later expanded on March 17th to include anti-human trafficking efforts.