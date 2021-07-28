Governor Abbott issues Executive Order restricting transportation of migrants due to COVID-19

AUSTIN — Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order to restrict ground transportation of migrants who may pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities.

The Order also directs Texas DPS to stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of such violation and reroute back to its point of origin or port of entry.

Texas DPS also has the authority to impound vehicles that violate the order.

"The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities," said Governor Abbott. "This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities."

You can read the Governor's Executive Order here.

