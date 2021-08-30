Governor Abbott deploys emergency response resources, personnel to Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday the State of Texas has deployed numerous resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts.

The request was sent by the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Assistance Compact.

Resources include 1 CH 47 Helicopter, 14 crew members, 30 Type 1 fire engines and 132 firefighters through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.

Texas A&M Task Force One is also providing search and rescue capabilities.

"The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida," said Governor Abbott. "We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the people of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida and the first responders who have answered the call to protect and serve those affected by this storm."

Hurricane preparedness tips can be found here.

