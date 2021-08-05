Governor Abbott declares second special legislative session, Aug 7

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Governor Greg Abbott has announced a second special legislative session will take place on Aug 7. at 12 P.M.
"The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started," said Governor Abbott. "I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State."
The proclamation identified the following 17 agenda items:
- Bail reform
- Election systems
- Federal relief appropriations
- Education
- Border security
- Social media censorship
- Article X funding
- Family violence prevention
- Trans youth in sports
- Access to abortion-inducing drugs
- The 'Thirteenth Check'
- Critical Race Theory
- Appropriations
- Primary elections
- Radioactive waste
- Employment
- State Legislature
To read more about each agenda item, as well as Gov. Abbott's full statement, click here.
