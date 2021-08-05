Governor Abbott declares second special legislative session, Aug 7

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Governor Greg Abbott has announced a second special legislative session will take place on Aug 7. at 12 P.M.

"The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started," said Governor Abbott. "I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State."

The proclamation identified the following 17 agenda items:

Bail reform

Election systems

Federal relief appropriations

Education

Border security

Social media censorship

Article X funding

Family violence prevention

Trans youth in sports

Access to abortion-inducing drugs

The 'Thirteenth Check'

Critical Race Theory

Appropriations

Primary elections

Radioactive waste

Employment

State Legislature

To read more about each agenda item, as well as Gov. Abbott's full statement, click here.

