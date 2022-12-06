Watch Now
Gov. Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state

Credit: Juan Figueroa/The Texas Tribune
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will nominate longtime state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 06, 2022
By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. Thee announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year.

