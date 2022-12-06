Gov. Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. Thee announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/12/06/greg-abbott-jane-nelson-secretary-of-state/.

