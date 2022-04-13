Gov. Abbott to make 'historic announcement' at southern border

LAREDO, Texas — Gov. Abbott is to make a "historic announcement" at the southern border alongside Nuevo León Gov. García.

The announcement comes shortly after the Texas governor made headlines for his new charter bus program.

The directive issued state troopers in riot gear at the border to meet migrants and bus them directly to Washington D.C.

A move Abbott said was his way of "bringing the border to him," in reference to President Biden.

The GOP leader also cited the upcoming revocation of Title 42, set to expire on May 23.

Abbott has since clarified the charter bus program is "voluntary" and will only occur after immigrants have been processed and released by the Department of Homeland Security.

He also added that said program will be one of many moves from his office to address immigration.