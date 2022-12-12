Watch Now
Gov. Abbott says emergency response resources activated ahead of expected storms

Posted at 5:32 PM, Dec 12, 2022
Gov. Abbott said he has activated emergency response resources ahead of storm systems expected Tuesday.

"Please heed guidance from emergency personnel & remain weather-aware," said Abbott.

According to 25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, a strong system will pull into The Plains on Tuesday.

"Scattered showers and storms will develop around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. across our western counties, then push east across all of Central Texas through lunchtime," said Hines.

For more information and updates click here.

