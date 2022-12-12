Gov. Abbott says emergency response resources activated ahead of expected storms

Gov. Abbott said he has activated emergency response resources ahead of storm systems expected Tuesday.

"Please heed guidance from emergency personnel & remain weather-aware," said Abbott.

According to 25 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, a strong system will pull into The Plains on Tuesday.

"Scattered showers and storms will develop around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. across our western counties, then push east across all of Central Texas through lunchtime," said Hines.

