Gov. Abbott, officials approve $495.3 million in funding for border security

Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials have approved to transfer $495.3 million in funding for Operation Lone Star and critical border operations at other state agencies.

The funding aims to address immediate border security needs, according to Abbott. $465.3 million of the funds will support the deployment of the Texas National Guard.

Read the joint approval letter from the Governor and state leadership.

Abbott said he has taken the following action to "secure the border in the wake of the federal government’s inaction":