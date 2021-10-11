Gov. Abbott issues executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates, displacing conflicting orders

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order Monday that restricts any entity in Texas from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine.

The executive order will displace any conflicting orders issued by local officials, employers, and individuals, according to Executive Order No. GA-40. The Governor also added this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda in a message to the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," said Governor Abbott.

The order states no entities in the state are allowed to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, "by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."