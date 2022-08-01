Watch Now
Gov. Abbott invites New York & D.C. mayors to visit 'humanitarian crisis' at Texas’ southern border

Credit: Shuran Huang for The Texas Tribune
A bus transporting migrants from Texas arrives at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station on April 21, 2022.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 01, 2022
On Monday Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, inviting them to visit Texas’ southern border.

The letter comes a few days after D.C. Mayor Bowser requested for military troops following the arrival of at least 4,000 migrants, sent by authorities in Texas and Arizona, by bus. The mayor said the pace of bus arrivals and "the volume of arrivals have reached tipping points."

Both Bowser and Abbott's letters referred to the current situation as a "humanitarian crisis."

"As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the dire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action," said Abbott.

According to Abbott, the migrants being bused to Washington, D.C. would otherwise be released into "small border communities with more limited resources than the nation’s capital."

