Gov. Abbott holds press conference with Tamaulipas Governor in Weslaco

(Source: MGN)

Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 15, 2022

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference with Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca Friday in Weslaco to discuss border security.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.