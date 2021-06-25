Gov. Abbott calling on state prisons and jailers to detain undocumented people

AUSTIN, TX — On June 25, Governor Abbott announced his call to local jailers to help in the state's efforts in arresting and detaining undocumented people captured at the border.

During Gov. Abbott's Border Security Summit this past June, he reaffirmed his disaster deceleration directed at both the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement,

The declaration orders them to work with counties included in the declaration, to establish alternative detention facilities for undocumented people in their prisons.

Doing so, as worded in Gov. Abbott's announcement, will 'ensure enough jail capacity for illegal immigrants who are arrested for criminal activities such as trespassing.'

Gov Abbott is also requesting state jailers to assist in arresting.

Texas is currently seeking jailers with supervisory and release experience, trained booking officers with TLETS/AFIS experience, and current or former jailers who were honorably discharged within the last two years.

Sheriffs and jailers who wish to answer this statewide call should contact the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement at TCOLE@soc.texas.gov.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”