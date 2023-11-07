Gov. Abbott announces fourth Special Session, details agenda items

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a fourth Special Session set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gov. Abbott made a statement detailing the agenda items that are going to be discussed in the evening session.

“The Texas Legislature made progress over the past month protecting Texans from forced COVID-19 vaccinations and increasing penalties for human smuggling,” Gov. Abbott said.

“However, there is more work to be done. I am immediately calling lawmakers back for Special Session #4 to complete their critical work to empower Texas parents to choose the best education pathway for their child while providing billions more in funding for Texas public schools and continuing to boost safety measures in schools. We must pass laws that will enhance the safety of all Texans by increasing funding for strategic border barriers and mirroring the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce," Gov. Abbott said.

"Texas will also arrest people for illegal entry into our state from a foreign nation, and authorize the removal of anyone who illegally enters our state, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal. To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, illegal re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison."

Abbott says he is looking forward to working with members of the Texas Legislature to better secure the state and to pass school choice for all Texas families.

25 News will provide any updates or additional details regarding the Special Session and Abbott's agenda items when they become available.