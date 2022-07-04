Garland police have safely located a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly dragged into a truck against her will by her ex-boyfriend.

Police said Yadhira Monserrat Medina was observed being forcibly taken by a witness around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Buckingham Road for a welfare check.

We are looking for 17yo Yadhira Monserrat Medina who forcibly put into a white Ford or GM truck, by 20yo David Emanuel Maldonado. Yadhira is a Hispanic, female, 5', 150lbs, red/brown hair, brown eyes, glasses. Wearing a blk t-shirt, blk sweat pants. Call 911 if located. pic.twitter.com/MXTD7jraM1 — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) July 3, 2022

On the scene, witnesses described how Medina was allegedly forced into a white Ford or GM truck with a tan or silver trim by 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado, according to police. The vehicle then drove westbound driven by a third person, police said.

"Detectives with youth crimes are investigating this incident as kidnapping and have reason to believe Yadhira is in danger," said police.

On Sunday police said Medina was located and was safe at home with her family.

"This remains an active investigation," said the Garland Police Department.

