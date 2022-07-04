Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Garland police safely locate teen who was allegedly forcibly taken by ex-boyfriend

FWvsuBmWQAU2B2X.jfif
GPD
FWvsuBmWQAU2B2X.jfif
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 16:19:31-04

Garland police have safely located a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly dragged into a truck against her will by her ex-boyfriend.

Police said Yadhira Monserrat Medina was observed being forcibly taken by a witness around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Buckingham Road for a welfare check.

On the scene, witnesses described how Medina was allegedly forced into a white Ford or GM truck with a tan or silver trim by 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado, according to police. The vehicle then drove westbound driven by a third person, police said.

"Detectives with youth crimes are investigating this incident as kidnapping and have reason to believe Yadhira is in danger," said police.

On Sunday police said Medina was located and was safe at home with her family.

"This remains an active investigation," said the Garland Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019