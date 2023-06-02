Future of Fairfield Lake State Park uncertain as Texas attempts to buy land from developer

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Three months after it originally closed, Fairfield Lake State Park remains open to visitors as Texas park officials push for a deal to buy the land from its new owners.

Two bills that would allow the state to use eminent domain to purchase the land failed to make it out of the legislative session.

Visitors have since raised several questions: What's next for the park? How long will it stay open? Can the state still purchase the land?

Last week, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to "take all necessary steps" to purchase the land.

The commission also plans to have a special commission meeting in early June to discuss the matter.

Todd Interests, the real estate development company that now owns the land, declined to comment on the matter on Friday.

For now, the park will remain open.

"At this moment, we have not set a date for possible closure as negotiation continues. We will have more information to provide in coming weeks," Texas Parks and Wildlife told 25 News on Thursday.

Much of the signage across the park has been removed.

While the park is open for day use, the campground has been closed to visitors since the initial closure in February.

The gate to the park closes at 10 p.m. each day.