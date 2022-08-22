Armed and dangerous murder suspect is 'fugitive of justice': Laredo Police

LAREDO, Texas — A suspect has been identified for a Thursday morning murder in Laredo and is currently at large.

Authorities identified 44-year-old Fabricio Perez as the murder suspect of 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores. Flores was killed at an intersection on the 2100 block of Guadalupe and Texas, officials said. Perez is considered to be a 'fugitive of justice' with his current whereabouts unknown.

Perez has an outstanding warrant for murder issued against him and is considered to be 'armed and dangerous.'

Police did not specify the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Those with information about his whereabouts are urged to contact the Laredo Police Department at (956) 795-2800. Anonymous reporting is also available at (956) 727-TIPS via the Laredo Crime Stoppers.