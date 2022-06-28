Forth Worth police say 11-year-old girl missing since Sunday

Police in North Texas are searching for missing 11-year-old Alyssia Serranto who was last seen on Sunday.
Forth Worth police said Serranto was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 5000 block of Hildring Drive. She was wearing a black shirt with candy canes on the front, blue pants with white speckled paint.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.
