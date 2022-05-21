Fort Worth police officer terminated following investigation into 'use of force incident'

A Fort Worth police officer was terminated on Thursday following an administrative investigation into a "use of force incident" that occurred in January.

The police department said on January 28, former Officer Miller was escorting an arrested individual toward the jail entrance when the person turned toward Miller.

The officer reacted by pushing the individual toward the ground, where they fell face-first onto concrete with their hands restrained by handcuffs behind their back. The fall rendered the individual unconscious and caused them to strike their head.

"Officer Miller then failed to report this use of force and told his supervisor that no force was used when she directly asked him," said the police department.

A thorough review of the internal affairs investigation determined that the officer had used excessive force and was "untruthful in the reporting of this incident."

The police department said it also forwarded this case to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for review after Miller was terminated by Chief Noakes.

Miller was also previously disciplined for violating several of the department's general orders during his contact with a prisoner, according to Fort Worth police.

"When force is exercised without justification or restraint, it undermines the confidence and trust in law enforcement," said the police department.