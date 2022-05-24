Fort Hood veteran dead after vehicle accident in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS reported Monday that Tristan Cooley, a Fort Hood Army veteran in the 1st cavalry division died in a crash early Sunday morning.

Cooley was both a soldier and a specialist.

Authorities stated the accident occurred shortly after midnight Sunday when Cooley traveling in a Toyota Corolla eastbound on US 84 veered off course and crashed into the incoming Chevrolet Suburban traveling westbound.

Cooley was 24 and from Chandler, Arizona, authorities said.

The 18-year-old unidentified male driver of the Suburban was unable to avoid a collision with Cooley and was struck by the Corolla, according to officials. The second driver was an Evant native.

Officials noted the second vehicle was older than the Cooley's.

The second driver was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple while Cooley was airlifted to Scott and White Hospital, succumbing to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Authorities said next of kin of Cooley have been notified.

An investigation has been opened and is ongoing, said officials. Officials said Cooley strayed off course for reasons unknown.

Last reported, the second driver was described as having 'incapacitating injuries.'