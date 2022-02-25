Fort Hood troops ready if called to assist NATO allies

FORT HOOD, TX — With Russia officially invading Ukraine, militaries around the world are bracing for potential conflict beyond Ukrainian Borders.

Today President Biden announced further sanctions following the overnight invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces but, he also announced additional troops movements to assist NATO allies in Europe.

”As I made crystal clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power," said Biden.

Several weeks ago, 8,500 troops across the country, including some at Fort Hood, were put on heightened alert to be ready to deploy.

Now some of them have been told they are heading to Europe.

”I am authorizing additional U.S. force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO’s response. Including, some of the U.S. based forces the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.” said Biden.

As of now, Fort Hood troops have not received orders to deploy but they are ready at a moment's notice.

Just as former Army Staff Sergeant Mark Bauer was after 9/11.

”We’re trained for this right. Every great civilization like ours, has to have brave men and women ready to stand in the gap, and right now, that gap is shortening.” said Mark Bauer, former Army Staff Sergeant stationed at Fort Hood.

It is now a stressful waiting game, waiting to get told you’re shipping out.

”It’s a mind full of, is everything ready. Am I ready, is my equipment ready, are my soldiers ready, but there is also, is my family-ready,” said Bauer.

Bauer is no longer a soldier on standby but he has a message for those who are.

”Fort Hood as a whole, as a community, we’re going to support your families. We're going to be here for you and we just want you to come home safe, but in order for you to do that, you have to concentrate on the mission. So, stay focused, stay alive, stay alert and we’ll see you when you get home,” said Bauer.

Fort Hood units have not yet been ordered to deploy but Biden made clear that if they are ... they will not be fighting Russia in Ukraine.