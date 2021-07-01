Fort Hood soldier accused of fatally shooting Austin protester Garrett Foster indicted on multiple charges

AUSTIN, TX — The man who shot an Austin Black Lives Matter protester in July 2020 has been indicted according to KVUE.

A Travis County grand jury has decided to charge U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry with murder, deadly conduct and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting death of Garrett Foster.

Former Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Foster was shot and killed as demonstrators marched through downtown Austin.

Perry's attorney, Clint Broden, said Perry had dropped off a passenger near Congress Ave. in downtown Austin and was waiting for more clients when he encountered the group of protesters.

According to the press release from Broden, "when Sgt. Perry turned on Congress Avenue, several people started beating on his vehicle. An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window."

Broden said Perry believed Foster was with law enforcement and complied. Perry then fired the handgun after Foster raised his assault rifle toward him.

After Perry fired his handgun, a member of the crowd began firing on Perry's vehicle, according to Broden.

Broden said Perry never left his vehicle following the shooting but immediately called police upon getting to safety.

Perry turned himself into the Travis County Jail on Thursday.