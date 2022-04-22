Fort Hood communications soldiers prove themselves at the National Training Center

FORT IRWIN, CA — Thousands of 1st Cavalry Division troops are proving their battle strength at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin California and doing so on a massive scale.

None of which would be possible without open communication.

”I am currently standing on a hill in which soldiers in Charlie Company are performing retransmission tasks. That is, they are extending radio networks for soldiers on the battlefield," said 1SG John Concepcion, first sergeant, 8th Engineer Battalion Charlie Company.

They work to ensure that communications stay open at all times.

”We jump ahead of the TOC and set up comms in case somebody else goes down. So, we’re always kind of near the front line," said PV2 Valentino Esposito, 8th Engineer Battalion Charlie Company.

While the team up on the hill keep communications open, the team on the ground are fighting the enemy.

The comms team being on the front lines means they need to do more than operate comms equipment.

”Me and some of the other guys from the TAC and TOC who aren’t currently doing stuff over at their set up, are pulling security for the Trans site team while they’re getting comms for all kinds of people," said PV2 Esposito.

Giving them a chance to put their training to the test a real world battle scenario.

”Difficult situations and austere environments present realistic challenges that present soldiers with the kind of difficulties they are likely to face on the battlefield," said 1SG Concepcion.

NTC is proving they’re ready for whatever NTC has to throw at them.

”Most of them get it. I don’t think any of them signed up to join the girl scouts," said 1SG Concepcion.

