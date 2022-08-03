Former Texas teacher arrested on child sex abuse, improper student relations charges

IRVING, Texas — The Irving Police Department reported Sunday a former elementary teacher for both Irving and Plano ISD was arrested on continuous sex abuse of a young child and improper relations between student and educator charges.

Victor Hugo Moreno, 28, was arrested on July 21 after being accused of sexually assaulting one of his 7-year-old students during the 20-21 at Townsell Elementary, police said. Irving police said they did not learn of the accusation until the 21-22 spring semester. During this time Moreno was working at Plano ISD.

According to police, Moreno resigned from Irving ISD for failing to meet certification requirements at the end of the 2021 school year. At Plano ISD, he was fired due to violating the code of conduct.

Police said Moreno was given a $10,000 bond for the continuous sex abuse of a young child charge and $5,000 for the improper relationship between student and educator through Dallas County officials. Moreno has since bonded out and is no longer in custody, police said.

Officials believe there are more victims. Irving police ask those who are possibly additional victims to report to the department at (972)-273-1010, including anyone whose child may have interacted with Moreno at Irving and Plano ISD.