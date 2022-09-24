Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations

A former Texas police officer has been sentenced to federal prison for child exploitation violations, said a U.S. District Attorney's Office on Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that 39-year-old David Schoolcraft pleaded guilty on Dec. 28 of 2021. Investigation revealed that Schoolcraft was engaged in this activity while he was a police officer with the Denton Police Department.

"Schoolcraft admitted to possessing images and videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including children who were bound and sexually abused by adults," said the release.

Schoolcraft was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 10 of 2021, said the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

“Children are the most precious and vulnerable members of our society, and justice and basic human decency demands that we do everything in our power to protect them from harm,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Schoolcraft violated his oath of office as a police officer and the trust of our community, and instead of protecting children he took pleasure in viewing children being sexually exploited and harmed."

Schoolcraft was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.