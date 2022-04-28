Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Former TAMU Regent invites Musk to move Twitter to Texas

Twitter
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, the social media giant announced through a blog post that they are working on a new verification policy and are inviting feedback from the public before they implement it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter
Posted at 7:33 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 20:33:39-04

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Former Texas A&M University Regent and director of National Business Aviation Association, Jim Schwertner offered Elon Musk 100 free acres to move Twitter's headquarters to Texas.

Schwertner made the offer Tuesday after Gov. Abbott tweeted to Elon Musk Monday suggesting to move the social media's headquarters to the state.

Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company are companies founded by Musk and have locations in Texas.

SpaceX has a launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, whereas Tesla and the Boring Company have their headquarters in Greater Austin.

Schwertner Farms is located in the Austin area; and should Musk accept the offer, it will expand the fast-growing tech industry in the state.

Elon Musk has currently not addressed the tweet.

Musk recently bought the platform for around $44 billion. Some skeptics worry hate speech against multiple protected classes will run rampant on the app while supporters praise the decision stating "free speech" will return.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019