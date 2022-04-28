Former TAMU Regent invites Musk to move Twitter to Texas

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Former Texas A&M University Regent and director of National Business Aviation Association, Jim Schwertner offered Elon Musk 100 free acres to move Twitter's headquarters to Texas.

Schwertner made the offer Tuesday after Gov. Abbott tweeted to Elon Musk Monday suggesting to move the social media's headquarters to the state.

Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company are companies founded by Musk and have locations in Texas.

SpaceX has a launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, whereas Tesla and the Boring Company have their headquarters in Greater Austin.

Schwertner Farms is located in the Austin area; and should Musk accept the offer, it will expand the fast-growing tech industry in the state.

Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE. https://t.co/lh5wD941Uw — Jim Schwertner (@JimSchwertner1) April 26, 2022

Elon Musk has currently not addressed the tweet.

Musk recently bought the platform for around $44 billion. Some skeptics worry hate speech against multiple protected classes will run rampant on the app while supporters praise the decision stating "free speech" will return.