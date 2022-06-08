Former Texas police officer sentenced to 20 years for sexual relationship with teenagers

A former Texas police officer who sexually assaulted at least two teenage boys was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office.

The former officer, 31-year-old Delia Ruiz pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor in January. She was sentenced on Wednesday, June 1, after admitting to having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old victim in plea papers.

"She further admitted that she began having sexual intercourse with her 15-year-old victim, John Doe 1, in spring of 2021 after meeting him at John Doe 2’s home," said officials.

Ruiz was arrested in October 2021 and later fired from the Fiona Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"She sent the child flirtatious messages and arranged to meet him in a church parking lot for sex in her car on at least three occasions," said officials. "She sent him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself and warned him not to tell anyone about what they did because she could get into 'big trouble."