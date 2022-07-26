Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman 'truly honored' to visit Fort Hood

Group shot]
(U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman speaks with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division on a training range at Fort Hood, Texas. Aikman stopped by the Great Place today for a meet-and-greet at the post’s Exchange, then met with the troops on the range following a short helicopter flight to get there. The NFL hall of Famer and Monday Night Football analyst spoke to the troops about how truly honored he was to visit Fort Hood and spend time with them. (U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
Group shot]
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 19:01:45-04

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said he was "truly honored" to visit Fort Hood on Tuesday.

Aikman spoke with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division on a training range at the base, according to Fort Hood Public Affairs.

"Aikman stopped by the Great Place today for a meet-and-greet at the post’s Exchange, then met with the troops on the range following a short helicopter flight to get there," said the announcement.

Aikman-2-768x432.jpg
Dallas Cowboy legend Troy Aikman, gives the thumbs sign as he prepares to take a flight into the training area to meet troops from the 1st Cavalry Division today at Fort Hood, Texas.

The NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner was given the opportunity to be inside the latest version of an M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tank when it was fired and sign the main gun, according to public affairs.

"The NFL hall of Famer and Monday Night Football analyst spoke to the troops about how truly honored he was to visit Fort Hood and spend time with them," said Fort Hood Public Affairs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019